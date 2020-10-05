The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr John Dramani Mahama, has assured that the next NDC government would prioritize job creation so as to employ the teaming youth especially those who have completed tertiary education.

Mr Mahama expressed worry at the high rate of unemployed graduates in the country, stressing that the situation where parents continue to feed their wards after university would be a thing of the past under the next NDC administration.

This, he explained, was the reason for the one million jobs plan in the Party’s manifesto, which was aimed at providing jobs for the teaming youth.

The former President said this when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at Bopa in the Akontombra Constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Western North Region.

Mr Mahama emphasized that the 10 million dollars big bush would be used to construct roads, hospitals, water and extend electricity to areas where there was no electricity.

He indicated that apprenticeship training would be free under the next NDC government to cater for those who would not be able to climb up on the educational ladder, and urged the people to vote massively for the NDC in the December polls.

The former President also assured that technical and vocational training would be given the needed attention, adding that it would be made free for all.

Nana Akuah Bimpeh, Queen mother of the traditional area, commended the former President for the visit and asked him to recognize the role of queen mother’s when he wins the general elections, since “successive governments have neglected queen mothers”.