The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will touch souls, heal wounds and restore truth and dignity to Ghana, Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Party’s Flagbearer, has said.

Mr Mahama said this at the launch of the NDC’s 2020 Campaign at Sefwi Dwinasi in the Western North Region, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesman.

Mr Mahama said his Party was rolling out the most effective retail campaign in this year’s general election.

He said he was committed to working hard to build a Ghana where people’s hopes and aspirations could be met, and with opportunities created for all Ghanaians, not a few privileged citizens.

He, therefore, entreated members and supporters of the NDC to move to every nook and cranny of the country with the message as contained in the ‘People’s Manifesto.’

“I want to assure all the teeming supporters of NDC, our sympathisers, well-wishers and the

millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ….that we are winning this election,” he said.

The NDC, Mr Mahama said, was very determined and well prepared to police the ballot in all polling stations throughout the country to protect the integrity of the elections.