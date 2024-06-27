Next NDC Government Will Improve Free SHS – Prof. Naana Jane Agyemang

Running mate to John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has challenged anybody to prove with evidence the NDC will cancel the Free SHS program when voted into power.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang reiterating the NDC’s resolve to review the program to tackle the challenges bedeviling said such claims are deliberate attempts at throwing dust in the eyes of the public just to score cheap political goals.

She was speaking at Akyem-Tafo Zongo on Wednesday in the Eastern region as part of a day tour to the Abuakwa North constituency.

She urged Ghanaians to disregard the government propaganda and that the Next Mahama administration would cancel the policy.

Martin Kwame Henyoh joined her team and has come through with this report.

The one-day visit to the Abuakwa North constituency took her to the Headquarters of the Saviour Church of Ghana at Osiem where she had a close door meeting with the head of the church, Opanyin Abraham Edusei.

After the meeting, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang and her entourage were welcomed to the Akyem-Tafo by enthusiastic supporters of the party.

The Chief, Osabarima Adusei Peasah lauded the decision by John Mahama to choose a female as his running mate, explaining her choice will become a record in Ghana’s democracy.

In her remarks, Prof. Opoku Agyemang challenged the NPP to prove how the NDC intends to cancel the Free SHS policy.

She assured the next NDC government would make the program better as it did with the progressively free SHS under John Mahama’s first term.

After the chief’s palace, she visited the Akyem-Tafo palm Oil extraction factory gutted by fire, destroying properties.

The NDC running mate whilst assuring victims of the fire outbreak of fixing the broken factory, donated an amount of fifty thousand cedis to support them.