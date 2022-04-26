Next Week Monday, Tuesday Declared Public Holidays

Workers in Ghana are set to enjoy a long weekend following the declaration of Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays.

In two separate statements issued by the Interior ministry, it disclosed that this year’s May Day or Worker’s Day celebration will be observed on Sunday, May 1, 2022. However, given that the holiday falls on a weekend, Monday, May 2, 2022, will be observed as a public holiday.

“In view of the fact that 1st May 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 2nd May 2022, as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Ministry’s statement said.

On the May 3 holiday, the Ministry said it is to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration which is usually observed by Muslims in Ghana after the Ramadan fast.

“The public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the ministry’s statement said.

This effectively means workers in Ghana will report for duties from Wednesday, May 4, 2022.