Next400 Unveils  NFT Project “Legacy Warriors” on Sutudu Platform

Next400, a community-driven effort to shape the next 400 years for the black community globally, has launched its groundbreaking Non-fungible tokens (NFT) project “Legacy Warriors” on the Sutudu online digital platform.

The new project will serve as a powerful and innovative way to commemorate the 400th anniversary of when black people were first sold as a commodity and as a reminder of the past, and a vision for the future of the black community features a collection of digital artworks that depict powerful and inspiring figures from the black community.

Non-fungible tokens are pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning cryptocurrency such as bitcoin and ethereum.

Speaking at the project launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the Next400, Kweku Aburam, said Next400’s mission is to drive forward what the black community will be looking for in the next 400 years the NFT project is a powerful tool to achieve that.

“We are excited to see the impact this project will have and the potential it has to create wealth and opportunities for the black community in Ghana and the world around,” he stated.

“Each artwork is a one-of-a-kind NFT, allowing collectors to own a piece of history and to support the Next400’s mission. The project has been launched on the Sutudu.com platform and has unique features such as the ability to split initial sales and royalties at the point of sale and to create royalty options for first-time buyers as an incentive for being an early adopter,” he stated.

The US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur believes Ghana has the potential not only to be a leader in the adoption and use of this technology but also a place that sparks innovations with this technology.

According to him, the NFT project will be soon introduced to Ghanaians this year to educate, inspire, and involve them in the Next400 mission.

Commenting on the NFT project during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sutudu digital platform, Khoa Le, remarked that “Sutudu is committed to empowering creators and projects that have the potential to change and positively impact society. The Next400 Legacy Warriors project is a perfect example of this, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

“The platform not only facilitates the buying and selling of NFTs but also provides resources and support for projects that aim at positively impacting society. Sutudu calls this “NFT 2.0” – NFTs with human purpose and true investment capabilities. Next400 serves as a utility that will have a token gating feature to gain access to high-profile people and investors through the Sutudu platform,” Mr. Le added.

The Next400 NFT launch was attended by artists, entrepreneurs, activists, and community leaders, who came together to support Next400’s mission and vision for the black community.

Next400 bound has partnered up with Asia Wills an African American Crypto advisor and trader to launch a podcast series-(Currency Culture & Cocktails) this podcast will target the younger generation and will focus on blockchain and business opportunities. This podcast will launch in March of 2023. The fireside chat version of this podcast will be televised on US Cable TV.