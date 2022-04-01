NFA Urges Corporate Ghana To Leverage On Advertising Through Music, Videos

The National Film Authority (NFA) has urge Corporate Ghana to leverage on the enormous benefits that comes with advertising on music videos and movies.

At a forum dubbed “NFA meets Corporate Ghana” on the theme, “Advertising and Brand Positioning in Film”, the NFA sought to explore the under-utilized opportunities, such as involving corporate organisations and film makers on the benefits of creating solid brand awareness through audio visuals.

Madam Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NFA, said the film industry was underutilized, wasting potentials that could benefit the youth in job and wealth creation.

Madam Asante said, “A lot of people are looking up to the creative industry for a rebound, as it has the potential of creating $20 billion in Africa, but just $5 billion was harvested, providing jobs and livelihoods”.

She advised corporate organisations to see the film industry, particularly films and music videos as the vehicle to reach their audience with their messages, as well as getting to their preferred destinations wholly and profitably.

Madam Asante said music videos had the potential to communicate messages through branded content creation, for long-lasting effects of the past, present and the future.

She noted that brands could be strengthened through the product placement, sponsorship branded advertisements, feature films/documentaries, video games, music videos, cartoon animations, among others.

Mr. Danny Damah, a film and TV Producer, in his address said it was necessary for brands in Ghana to do Product Placement advertisements, which are more economical and captivating with the advent of digital media.

Mr. Damah said, with the emergence of new media, one can still transform their media contents from a DVD player to a hard drive without losing the impact of the content.

He said though with the advantages of product placement branding, corporate organisations are financially constrained, and because of the high cost of data, are not able to purchase the services of content creators in the film industry.

The TV Producer called on content creators to partner with multiple brands to raise funding for their projects and to be able to create premium and quality content to attract value for their services.

Mr. Ivan Quarshigah, a Ghanaian Filmmaker and Creative Director, revealed that viewing habits have changed and content creators ought to convince corporate organisations to partner with them to both leverage on their strengths.

He said corporate organisations have resorted to mobile technology, making it difficult for movie makers to appreciate the efforts of the film industry.

Mr. Quashigah advised filmmakers to rethink ways to convince Corporate Ghana to support the film industry once again to create opportunities for younger ones in the creative industry.

He said the sustainability of the film industry depends on the quality and originality of content, and if film makers worked towards it, they would reap the fruits of their investments one day.