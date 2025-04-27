NFA Warns TV Stations Against Unauthorized Content Broadcast

Ghana’s National Film Authority has issued a stern warning to television stations engaging in unauthorized broadcasts of copyrighted material, threatening license suspensions for repeat offenders.

The regulatory body’s crackdown comes amid escalating complaints from local and international content creators about intellectual property violations across Ghana’s broadcasting landscape.

NFA Executive Secretary Kafui Danku Pitcher emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “The rampant unauthorized airing of films and series not only breaches copyright laws but undermines the financial viability of our creative sector.” The Authority specifically cited violations of Ghana’s Copyright Act (2005), which mandates proper licensing for all public broadcasts of protected works.

Industry sources reveal the NFA has compiled a list of at least fifteen television channels allegedly broadcasting content without proper authorization, with some stations reportedly airing recent international releases that never secured Ghanaian distribution rights. The Authority is now collaborating with the Copyright Office and National Communications Authority to investigate these claims, with punitive measures ranging from substantial fines to broadcast license revocation for persistent offenders.

This enforcement push forms part of broader efforts to professionalize Ghana’s creative economy, which contributes approximately 3% to national GDP. The NFA has established a new compliance unit to monitor broadcasts and verify licensing documentation, while introducing streamlined processes for stations to regularize their content libraries.

Content creators have welcomed the crackdown, with Ghana Movie Producers Association president Kojo Poku describing it as “long overdue protection for intellectual property.” However, some broadcasters argue the licensing framework needs modernization to accommodate digital distribution models and regional content-sharing agreements.

The NFA maintains that respecting copyright remains non-negotiable for industry growth, urging stations to immediately audit their content inventories and secure proper licensing. As Ghana positions itself as a continental media hub, this enforcement initiative signals tighter regulatory oversight for the country’s broadcasting sector moving forward.