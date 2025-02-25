NFL Player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to host NKWA 2025 Flag football Camp in Accra 

As part of efforts to develop and unearth talents across the country, Titans of Africa and NKWA are set to hold a 2-day flag football developmental camp for youth.

The event, scheduled for March 1-2, 2025, at the University of Ghana’s Rugby field, is expected to attract over 100 youth between the ages of 14 to 17 from across the nation.

Founded by NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, NKWA (Natural, Knowledge, Wisdom, Advancement) is a faith-based organization on a mission to offer equal opportunities and holistic education to student-athletes. The organization emphasizes the significance of a well-rounded mind, body, and spirit through the principles and teachings of sports.

Speaking in an interview, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah highlighted the significance of the event. “We envision a world where the universal language of football transcends borders, fostering unity, empowerment, and a sense of global community. By establishing educational centers, we aim to create sustainable relationships through mentoring that nurtures self-love and community engagement.”

He added, “These centers will serve as hubs for learning and growth, where the importance of global networking through football is emphasized, ultimately connecting individuals from diverse backgrounds in a shared pursuit of excellence and mutual understanding.”

Annually, NKWA positively influences over 300 participants, providing them with invaluable lessons, teachings, gear, activities, and nutrition.

Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, President of Titans of Africa, urged the youth to partake in the event. “This camp is a unique opportunity for young Ghanaians to develop their skills, learn valuable life lessons, and connect with like-minded individuals. We encourage all eligible youth to register and be part of this exciting experience.”

He indicated that suitable measures have been outlined to ensure the successful hosting of this year’s camp. “We have worked tirelessly to ensure that all logistics are in place, and we are confident that this year’s camp will be a resounding success.”

Mr. Nkosi, who also doubles as the Director of Partnerships and Community Engagement for NKWA, stated that their relations with prominent stakeholders within the sports sector remain intact. “We are grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing our work together to develop the next generation of leaders and athletes.

He revealed that the camp falls in line with preparations towards the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.