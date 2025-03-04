NFL Star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Ignites Passion for Flag Football in Ghanaian Youth

Over 100 young Ghanaians aged 14 to 17 left inspired this week after participating in a two-day NFL flag football camp organized by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and his faith-based initiative, NKWA (Natural, Knowledge, Wisdom, Advancement), in partnership with Titans of Africa.

Held in Accra on March 1-2, 2025, the camp blended athletic training with life skills, aiming to nurture both talent and character among Ghana’s next generation.

Under the guidance of seasoned NFL coaches, attendees drilled in flag football fundamentals—from agility drills to defensive strategies—while absorbing lessons on discipline and teamwork. The event culminated in a regional tournament, with Ahafo Region clinching victory over Central Region in a spirited final. Standout performers like Mariam Nabla, Ramatu Opoku, and Patience Kabutey earned accolades as top female athletes, while Noble Antwi and Mubarak Mohammed Mahmoud shone among male participants, all receiving NFL-branded prizes.

Owusu-Koramoah, whose NKWA initiative emphasizes holistic development, called the camp’s success a “stepping stone” toward broader goals. “We’re planning ultramodern sports facilities to sustain this momentum,” he said, urging Ghana’s government and Sports Minister Kofi Adams to prioritize grassroots sports investment. “These kids deserve pathways to excel—on the field and in life.”

Titans of Africa president Mohammed Osman Nkosi echoed the sentiment, pledging nationwide training programs to refine emerging talent. The camp’s buzz even drew whispers of future international competitions, with a select youth team earmarked for global exposure.

Participants praised the initiative, with one teen calling it “a golden chance to unlock hidden potential.” Another added, “If camps like this keep happening, Ghana could produce the next NFL star.”

As Accra’s youth depart with new skills and dreams, Owusu-Koramoah’s camp underscores sport’s power to unite and uplift—a touchdown for Ghana’s sporting future.