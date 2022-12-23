NGI launches the Girls’ Talk Project

There’s a popular adage that says “Knowledge is Power” and Northern Girl Initiative, a female empowerment organisation based in Tamale, in line with this, seeks to put power in the hands of young women with their Girls’ Talk Project which is organised for young women who have completed senior high school.

The NGI Girls’ Talk Project is a periodic talkshop that brings young women together with relevant resource persons on varied topics like, Dealing with Depression, Choosing a Career that suits one’s Personality etc.

These talkshops are meant to be a learning platform for young women and an opportunity for networking among participants who are drawn from various tertiary or post secondary institutions.

NGI is an organisation that focuses on linking young women to opportunities to grow them personally, academically and professionally and their main program areas include education, mentorship, young women’s enterprise development as well as community development.