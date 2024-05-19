Ngiresia Community Hit by Fuel Explosion

The Ngiresia Community within the Essikado Ketan Constituency, has witnessed a terrible fuel explosion leaving many lives in danger as well as affecting physical properties.

The explosion has taken two lives while others in critical condition have been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for emergency and intensive care.

Both adults and children have been affected in the fire incident.

About 16 persons, including some children who sustained various degrees of injury through the fuel explosion, have been sent to Saint Benedict and the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospitals.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency revealed that the fire was sparked by a rolling barrel containing the premix that fell from a truck carrying the commodity of some fishermen for their fishing expedition.

In the process, the commodity began leaking and got into contact with a nearby shed where mothers were smoking some fish.

Some residents who witnessed the incident, commended personnel from the regional headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service in Sekondi for prompt response to bring the situation under control.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, had visited the scene to ascertain the extent of damage.

He also commiserated with affected individuals and families and later visited the injured at various hospitals.

The incident also affected two stationed vehicles, a Range Rover, which was burnt completely and an Opel Astra taxi cab.