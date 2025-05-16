Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council Boils Over Registrar’s Gross Disrespect To Some Prominent Chiefs Amid Probe

Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region is boiling over an alleged gross disrespect, intimidation and frustration meted out to some prominent chiefs who are members of the Council by the Registrar, Mr Jeffrey Lomo in relation to the unending James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy dispute.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo is reportedly working with the Registrar of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC), Mr Addo Enoch to downplay the tremendous efforts perpetrated by the various prominent traditional office holders of ensuring the rightful customary and traditional things to be done to pay way for proper installation of the recognized Paramount Chief to ascend the throne of James Town Royal Paramount Stool.

According to information available to this news outlet, Mr Jeffrey Lomo instead of him to demonstrate neutrality in his Registrar’s primary duties, he chooses to allegedly team up with embattled Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to fight against all the chiefs who had openly declared their stance not to back the purported installation of Prince Quaye, who has declared himself as the paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo is brought from the Dodowa office of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, ostensibly to help Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to secure his chieftaincy gazette status in Ngleshie Alata.

Mr Jeffrey Lomo accused of working currently to ensure that Prince Quaye’s chieftaincy gazzette status is officially recognized and publicly documented.

Currently, the embattled Registrar has allegedly involved in submitting necessary documentation to the relevant authorities, particularly the Traditional Council and the Greater Regional House of Chiefs, and working for the information to be published in the Ghana Government Gazette.

Red flag has also been raised over the dual role or duty equally played by Mr Lomo as substantive Registrar at Tema Traditional Council, and the same time the Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council which described amount to double standard.

Chieftaincy Minister, why is it that Mr Lomo alone will be allowed to be controlling two traditional councils and that information available indicates that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is allegedly using Mr Lomo to destroy some of the chiefs at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council which has created tension, confusion and insecurity.

Following situation, this news outlet was reliably informed that the concerned youth groups, chiefs and elders are calling on the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim to, as a matter of urgency send a substantive Registrar to the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of James Town.

The sector Minister was informed that Mr Lomo is absolutely working closely with Mr Addo Enoch to engage in many unacceptable chieftaincy and traditional illegalities in Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy.

These ongoing illegalities were conflicting James Town Royal Paramount Stool chieftaincy dispute which has affected social and infrastructure development in the various communities under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Mr. Lomo is also busy with activities of both Tema Traditional Council and Ngleshie Alata Traditional and that it is about time Mr Jeffrey Lomo is replaced as his dual role is currently affecting effective Justice delivery systems in the area.

He was also accused of deliberately frustrating the chiefs who were not in the support of purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to pave way for them to achieve their intended purposes.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Culture Affairs was urged to send the substantive Registrar to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council because Mr Jeffrey Lomo has engaged in wrongly doings.

The replacing Mr Lomo will help fight increasing corrupt practices in the justice delivery in James Town and its satellite rural areas.

There was an agitation that many Registrars have came to work in the office of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council with late the substantive Chiefs including Obrempong Kojo Ababio V, and others but nome of these registrars have teamed with Paramount Chief to disrespect Chiefs in James Town and its satellite rural areas like what Mr Lomo is reported to have been doing with the embattled Prince Quaye.

Jeffrey Lomo was alleged to be interfering in the various court cases in Accra involving Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye in relation to the James Town Royal Paramount Stool Chieftaincy dispute, the situation which was creating tension and confusion in the area.

“We are drawing attention to the Chieftaincy Minister that Mr Jeffrey Lomo is now in the league with Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to work effectively in fighting against chiefs who are members of the Council.

“And we are calling on the sector Minister, to immediately call Jeffrey Lomo and Prince Quaye to order to help bring peace and unity in the area,” the youth groups appealed.

However, this news outlet understands that all the opposed chiefs, elders and kingmakers of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council have declared publicly that the purported installation of Prince Quaye as well his current chieftaincy gazzette secured, making him to be inducted into the register of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) still remains illegal, fraudulent, unlawful and completely unacceptable.

It has emerged that the chiefs and elders cautioned all those including Mr Jeffrey Lomo, Mr Addo Enoch and Priscilla involved in trying to force Prince Asharku Quaye on Ngleshie Alata to stop what they are doing and allow the proper customary and traditional things to be done, otherwise there is a real potential of serious trouble erupting.

They fumed that “We will use all options available to us including legal options reverse what has been done wrongly by Mr Jeffrey Lomo together with the current Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Addo Enoch and a lady by name Priscilla popularly known as Mammy Osofo and revert back to the status quo ante.”

They stressed that the recent gazette given to Prince Asharku Bruce for the Ngleshie Jamestown paramountcy is a clear case of fraudulent and corrupt practices by the GARCH and National House of Chiefs headed by the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

The groups described the induction as illegal and fraudulent, citing ongoing legal disputes in Accra High Court and Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi over Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy.

They provided historical documentary proof to support their claim that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye installation was done without following due customary and traditional procedures and that he does not belong to the rightful ruling royal house,Adanse Mantse We, which is next in line to produce a paramount chief.

Accordibg to them, there are two ruling houses in James Town, Adjumanku Dawurampon and Adanse Mantse We.

They explained that these two houses provide the paramount chief on a rotational basis, adding that the late paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Oblempon Kojo Ababio V came from the Adjumanku Dawurampon house.

The groups clarified that it is now the turn of Adanse Mantse We to provide a candidate.

“Now, the imposter Prince Asharku- Bruce Quaye does not even meet the first criteria for selection.

“He does not hail from Adanse Mantse We. He comes from Anumansa also known as Kwei Kuma Tsoshishi. That basically disqualifies him. Now lets look at the rites he claims he has gone through to become a so called paramount chief.

They, therefore, called on Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs,Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim,Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of Ghana’s Judiciary, Mr. Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Linda Akweley Ocloo to devise pragmatic measures to crossing and effectively monitor the operational activities of the National House of Chiefs (NHC) and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC).

They further urged these personalities, particularly the Chieftaincy Minister to intervene and instruct the Judicial Committee of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to cease handling chieftaincy matters in the House.

The groups argued that some of the chiefs who sit on the GARHC’s Judicial Committee are themselves embroiled in ongoing legal disputes over their traditional and chieftaincy statuses.

They believe that it is a violation of legal principles for these chiefs to be involved in adjudicating chieftaincy disputes in the GARHC while their own cases remain pending in the various courts of competent jurisdiction.

According to them, these measures are seen as crucial in tackling the increasing corrupt practices within the judiciary, particularly in high-profile cases.

They added that the measures would also go along way to help to address the high profile corruption allegations and improve the integrity of the judiciary and chieftaincy institutions in the Greater Accra Region.

The call follows reports of escalating tensions and confusion in several communities within the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Accra, fueled by allegations that President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III has attempted to persuade the Acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Armah Kwaofio II to sign the Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye.

The news outlet gathered that Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III who doubles as the Paramount Chief Of Nungua Traditional Area has invited Nii Armah Kwaofio II through the Registrar of GARHC, Mr. Addo Enoch to his house at Nungua in Accra.

The news outlet understands that when Nii Armah Kwaofio II honoured the invitation of GARHC’s President to his house at Nungua, the prominent Ga Chief allegedly ordered him [ Nii Armah Kwaofio Il] to sign the CD forms to give the traditional legal backing to Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to be gazetted as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

In order not to support these illegalities, Nii Armah Kwaofio II was reported to have refused to sign the CD Forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye.

And that Nii Armah Kwaofio II reportedly returned home with the reason that the purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, who has declared himself as the paramount chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional is still remains illegal and unlawful.

Although GARHC’s President didn’t succeed in pursuing Nii Armah Kwaofio to sign the CD form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, they had passed other ways to influence some non-royals of James Town Royal Paramount Stool to sign the CD Forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, making him to fraudulently secure his chieftaincy gazette, amid tension and confusion.

Some months ago, the membership of the GARHC led by Nungua Mantse had performed various rituals to induct embattled Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

But in a quick rebuttal, the accredited youths of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in James Town, strongly condemned the recent induction of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye into GARHC as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, explaining that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is not James Town Mantse.

Consequently, they accused the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs of supporting illegalities of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, which situation has created division, tension, insecurity and confusion within Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

The youth groups further appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Chieftaincy Minister, the Inspector General of Police, and the various security agencies to have an interest in paramount chieftaincy matters ongoing in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area of James Town.

They raised concerns over the legitimacy of Wetse Kojo II, originally known as Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye.

The groups indicated that Wetse Kojo II is not a royal, nor does he come from the two royal gates where the chief of Jamestown, Ngleshie Alata, is considered.

Furthermore, they have demanded the immediate reshuffle of the current Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Addo Enoch, Mr Lomo and one lady by name Priscilla popularly known as Mammy Osofo to ensure a more transparent and efficient handling of chieftaincy matters.

“We are calling on the newly appointed Chieftaincy Minister to muster up the courage to transfer Mr Addo Enoch and Mr Lomo to help settle the long running James Town Royal Paramount Chieftaincy dispute at Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in Accra,” the groups stressed.

The call has become very necessary because, according to them, Mr Enoch, Mr Lomo and Priscilla, popularly known as Mammy Osofo at Dodowa office of GARHC were interfering in the paramount chieftaincy matters in the area.

They alleged that Mr Addo Enoch has played a leading role in wrongful transfer of the former Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Madam Mercy Asante to the Dodowa office of GARHC.

Mr Addo Enoch also prayed an intrusmental roles in transfer of Mr Lomo to Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council which has raised an eyebrow.

They called on these personalities to be mindful of dealing with Mr Addo Enoch because he allegedly used the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Titus Glover and former Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng to secure chieftaincy gazette for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye which has fuled chieftaincy dispute in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

“These personalities must asked why the former Registrar of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Madam Mercy Asante was transferred to the Dodowa office of GARHC. It is known fact Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng ordered for Mercy Asante to remove from office of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

“This is because Madam Mercy Asente was protesting against the diabolical plans exhibited by Mr Addo Enoch to fraudulently secure gazzette for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to be inducted into the register of the chiefs,” the groups revealed.

They entreated Chieftaincy Minister to commission a full scale of investigations in the illegalities of Mr Addo Enoch and Priscilla at the GARHC by way of inviting Madam Mercy Asante to testify on how she was wrongfully transferred from the office Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council on the direct order of Mr Addo Enoch.