Ngleshie-Domeabra Sub-Chief Falls In ‘Palace Coup’

At a time that most traditional rulers are positioning themselves to support government in the local government sector to deliver communal stability and development, police and community sources say an Asafoiatse or local army chief of Ngleshie-Domeabra named, Asafoiatse, Charles Tetteh Cofie, has been caught in breaches of the law and traditional rites, compelling the community to perform relevant rituals in removing him from office.

Police sources say the removal ceremony followed slaughtering of a ram, with the blood being sprinkled on the feet of the local warrior and sub-chief.

He has consequently been replaced by Asafoiatse Nii Dzata Kojo Kwao, a revered member of the traditional council.

The role of an Asafoatse [captain of the community’s local troops] is tasked with the role of working with the police, together with the Asafo troops, in sanitising the community of rogues or criminals. He is also responsible for defend the Domiabra lands and properties.

However, unfortunately for the decent community, he has abandoned that honourable role and is rather seeking to impose himself on the community as Mantse of Domiabra, with the connivance of police personnel in the area.

Confirming the story, the Ngleshie Domiabra community said the errant Asafoiatse, by his actions, clearly suggests to the people that he abhors the original position which has been confirmed on him.

The youth and elders as well opinion leaders has also alleged to the media that his continuous disrespect to tradition and customs of Domeabra has compelled both indigenous folk and non-indigenes in Ngleshie to demand disciplinary action against him.

His charges include selling Domiabra Stool lands arbitrarily to individuals and groups without recourse to the Stool council. In addition, he has been drafting his own indentures and signing same to his land customers, without reference to the traditional leaders.

Beyond that, he is building his own palace and admitting matters and cases which are supposed to be addressed by the Domeabra Stool Council. He would sit in state in full regalia as chief, engaged in public functions.

His charges include having appointed ceremonial occasions during which he sits in state, outside traditional events, allegedly with the support of local police who protect him against protests from his own community.

The act of impunity and petulance is affirmed in the fact that he has mounted a sign post at the junction from the main road that leads to his residence announcing himself as the head of the community.

Worse still, he has been creating his own fiefdom by installing his own local war captains or Asafoatsemei and youth or development chiefs, without the consent of the Stool Council.

The Stool council has tried cautioning him through various platforms, in stool council meeting, before the Adjumako Family Stool which is linked to the Domeabra Stool, and also before the Weija Stool Council.

The Assemblyman, clergymen of the community, opinion leaders and prominent men of the community, as well as those who matter in the scheme of things have all been alerted of the threat the self-installed chief is posing to the community.

Unfortunately, the community in a statement to the media, insists that Charles Tetteh Cofie refuses to budge, resulting in threats to instability in the community.

Brandishing his own sceptre and other regalia, he has refused to be corrected or called to order. The community says on 26th February, the Kingmakers of Domeabra, led by the Dzaasetse Kofi Lantei II, performed the relevant rites by slaughtering of a ram on him to suspend Asafoatse Kojo Kwao III of Domeabra as a member of the Council.