NGMA 2022: Perppy Music Wins ‘’Best Worship Song’’

The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was held at the AICC on Saturday, August 27, 2022. It was fulfilling for fans and people who wanted Ghanaian gospel singer Perppy Music to win in the category she was nominated in.

Ofata Ayeyi by Perppy was released as a single earlier this year, the worship song stood up against nine songs as the category of the Best Worship song of the year was filled with other popular Ghanaian artists making the category a tight one.

The category had artists like Jayana, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, Sammie Obeng-Poku, Kyei Mensah, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong and others.

Accepting her new award, Perppy shared, “I always want to have a heart of worship in all of this, and it’s an incredible honor to win Worship Song of the Year, “because that’s where this song is coming from — it’s coming from my heart of worship.

The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.

Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners

Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year – Perez Musik (Hewale lala)

Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Gospel Songwriter of the Year – Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den

Gospel Music Video of the Year – Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa

Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Safo

Gospel Music Producer of the Year – Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year – Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3

Gospel Collaboration of the Year – Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo

Best Worship Song of the Year – Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV) – Franky5 Hitz FM

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging) – Qweku Glover

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Alex Acheampong

Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year – David – Bethel Revival Choir

International Artiste(s)of the Year – Benestelle

African Artiste(s) of the Year – Nelkay (South Africa)

Urban Artiste of the Year – Scott Evans

Gospel Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong

Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora) – Herty Corgie

Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora) – Alex Acheampong – It won’t Be Long

Church Choir of the Year – Potters City Choir

Choral Group of the Year – The Harmonious Choir

Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year – Adom Kiki

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II

Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year – Rosemond Akyeampong

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year – Empress Gifty

Gospel Artist of The Year – Diana Antwi Hamilton