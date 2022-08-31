NGMA 2022: Perppy Music Wins ‘’Best Worship Song’’

The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was held at the AICC on Saturday, August 27, 2022. It was fulfilling for fans and people who wanted Ghanaian gospel singer Perppy Music to win in the category she was nominated in.
Ofata Ayeyi by Perppy was released as a single earlier this year, the worship song stood up against nine songs as the category of the Best Worship song of the year was filled with other popular Ghanaian artists making the category a tight one.
The category had artists like Jayana, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, Sammie Obeng-Poku, Kyei Mensah, MOG Music, Akesse Brempong and others.
Accepting her new award, Perppy shared, “I always want to have a heart of worship in all of this, and it’s an incredible honor to win Worship Song of the Year, “because that’s where this song is coming from — it’s coming from my heart of worship.
The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.
Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners
Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year – Perez Musik (Hewale lala)
Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Gospel Songwriter of the Year – Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den
Gospel Music Video of the Year – Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa
Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Safo
Gospel Music Producer of the Year – Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy
Traditional Gospel Song of the Year – Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3
Gospel Collaboration of the Year – Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo
Best Worship Song of the Year – Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi
Best Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu
Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV) – Franky5 Hitz FM
Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging) – Qweku Glover
Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Alex Acheampong
Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year – David – Bethel Revival Choir
International Artiste(s)of the Year – Benestelle
African Artiste(s) of the Year – Nelkay (South Africa)
Urban Artiste of the Year – Scott Evans
Gospel Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong
Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora) – Herty Corgie
Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora) – Alex Acheampong – It won’t Be Long
Church Choir of the Year – Potters City Choir
Choral Group of the Year – The Harmonious Choir
Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year – Adom Kiki
Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II
Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year – Rosemond Akyeampong
MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year – Empress Gifty
Gospel Artist of The Year – Diana Antwi Hamilton