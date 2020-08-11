Voice Ghana, an Organization advocating for inclusive development and social justice for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), is making a strong case for the inclusion of PWDs in the allocation of revenues from the extractive sector.

It has therefore rolled out a project dubbed, “Get Us Included” which seeks to review the minerals and mining policies in Ghana to ascertain whether there are provisions in the revenues from the extractive sector that benefit PWDs.

Findings from the review shall then be used to engage the three main political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People’s Party on how they would include PWDs in resource allocation from the sector ahead of the 2020 general elections.

A policy brief would be developed in line with the recommendations in the manifesto of the party that wins the election to highlight key disability indicators.

“This will be submitted to the government through the sector ministry, for consideration in reviewing existing policies on resource allocations from the sector to benefit PWDs in future,” Mr. Charles Nyante, Programmes Manager of Voice Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a sensitization workshop for selected PWDs in Kumasi.

The workshop sought to empower participants to mobilize themselves to demand benefits from these revenues to address their needs.

Funded by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), the project is being implemented in five regions including Ashanti, Western, Volta, Eastern and Central.

Participants were drawn from the Amansie West District, Asante-Akim Central, Obuasi East and Bekwai Municipalities.

Mr. Nyante said the extractive sector in Ghana generated a lot of revenue, but available data indicated that PWDs were not only excluded from the allocation of such revenues, but also opportunities in the sector.

This, he said, should not be allowed to continue in the interest of social justice, adding that, it was important to build an inclusive society that addresses the needs of the vulnerable and marginalized.

He said the expectation was that PWDs in Ghana especially those in the implementing districts would begin to benefit from revenues from the extractive sector by the end of the one and half year project.