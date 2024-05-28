Ngo Champions Wash Activities In Upper West Region

SNV- Netherlands Development Organization has been advocating WASH activities over the past two years in the Nandom Municipality and Lambussie District of the Upper West Region.

Through its Health Future for All (HF4A) project, SNV in partnership with Savannah Alliance Ghana has successfully drilled 20 solar-powered mechanized boreholes in the two districts. Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTS) have also been trained to manage these boreholes.

The HF4A project aims to improve the quality of life in the two districts by tackling critical WASH infrastructure deficits in line with Ghana’s efforts to attain universal access to drinking water and eliminate open defecation.

As part of the project, 122 women have been trained in soap-making and supplied starter packs to kick-start their soap-making business. 18 Artisans covering all 8 area councils were trained on: Mozambique, Sato-pour flush, and Biodigester latrine options. 18 area mechanics have also been trained and equipped to work. This was made known at a Knowledge Management meeting held in Nandom on Thursday the 23rd of May, 2024.

While presenting the project update at the Knowledge Management meeting, Mr. Kwasi Peprah Nyantakyi, the Sanitation and WASH Advisor indicated that 150 people have accessed the WASH Loans available at the Nandom Rural Bank. Of this number, 60 percent are males and 40 percent are females.

Mr. Nyantakyi said hopefully the two districts will be declared open defecation-free districts by the end of the year, should the people continue to construct modern toilets as observed so far.

The Communications Advisor for Savannah Alliance Ghana, Mr. Pius Doozie, presented findings of research conducted on private sector participation in WASH activities in the two districts. The unearthing showed great potential in the WASH sector in the two districts that private individuals could explore. Some opportunities included latrine artisans, area mechanics, soap making, etc.

The knowledge management meeting drew industry players in the WASH sector from the two districts to discuss ways of sustaining the gains made by the Healthy Future for All (HF4A) project.