NGO commissions renovated school building at Anyako

Pencils of Promise, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has renovated a three-unit classroom block of the Roman Catholic (RC) basic school at Anyako in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region to ensure better education.

Mr Anthony Quashiegah, the project manager of the Organisation, disclosed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a short handing-over ceremony that the project was to improve teaching and learning as well as to alleviate the challenges the school face in accommodating school pupils.

“We came here through Mr Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency, who wrote to us to support this community,” he added.

Mr Quashiegah commended the MP, the Assembly member for the area, Mr Wisdom Seadey, teachers, and the entire community for their support for the project.

“We have also started building a new 3-unit classroom block apart from the renovated one which we are working hard to commission in March this year,” he added.

Mr Gakpe, in turn, disclosed to GNA that he also supported the two projects in several ways to see it materialised.

“We were tasked to provide 20 per cent of cost of the project, which includes provision of sand, gravel and labour for the project.”

The Keta Constituency Legislator urged the residents to practice good maintenance culture to protect the facility from early deterioration.

Mr Wisdom Seadey, also revealed that Anyako was facing many challenges such as lack of good drinking water, bad roads, inadequate teachers, dilapidated classrooms, teachers and nurses bungalow, and others which needed urgent attention.

He further charged all citizens of Anyako to help solve some of the problems of the area.

Madam Vinolia Emefa Hiatefe, a representative from Keta Education Directorate, on behalf of the teachers and pupils, commended the donors for the timely gesture.

Mr Martin Desewu, Headteacher of Anyako Roman Catholic Basic school also appealed to government and others to assist them with other needs such as Library, potable water, human resource to help mitigate the problems.