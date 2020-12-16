The Golden Mothers Vision International, a women, and girls centered Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has congratulated women who have been voted as Members of Parliament into Ghana’s next parliament.

“Women and children are pillars of this nation, without women, there is no Ghana,” Mrs. Abundant Aggrey, President of the NGO told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

“I am more glad we tolerated each other’s views and opinions with respect, putting Ghana first,” she added. Mrs. Aggrey, who is also the National President for Coalition of NGOs for Women and Children’s Affairs, said women were able and had the capabilities to contribute their quota to national development. She prayed for more support from their male counterparts.

“As our national anthem goes, God bless our homeland Ghana, and make our nation great and strong, bold to defend forever the cause of freedom, there is, therefore, the need for togetherness and consciousness in building a super society.”

Mrs Aggrey, reminded all feuding sides to be mindful of the suffering women and children would endure in the event of conflict and rather give peace a chance to thrive in Ghana.