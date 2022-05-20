NGO donates 20 dual desks to St. Nicholas RC Primary

People’s Hope Foundation Africa, a Non- Governmental Organnisation has donated 20 dual desks to Laakpale St. Nicholas RC Primary School in the Tatale-Sangule District of the NNorthern Region under its One child, One desk initiative

The NGO in 2021 identified the challenge of the school as pupils sat on the bare floor to read and write, a story that was subsequently published by the Ghana News Agency, soliciting for support.

The NGO has the objective of supporting deprived communities with educational infrastructure (tables and chairs, books, and school uniforms) in the northern part of Ghana, West Africa.

Mr. Kpachin Abdulai Ibrahim, Executive Director of the NGO, who, on behalf of the foundation donated 20 pieces of dual desks for 40 pupils said it formed part of their mobilization to support deprived communities.

He called for support and collaboration from individuals and organisations to serve more needy communities and schools in the region.

The donation was received by Ubore Tenneno Simon, the chief of Laakpale area in the presence of his elders, opinion leaders, and assemblyman for the electoral area.

Laakpale is a farming community in the Tatale/Sanguli District of the Northern Region, it is located in the southern part of the District capital (Tatale) and about 35 kilometres from the Tatale.

It has five other communities surrounding it and has only one basic school that has a population of 216 and has no tables and chairs to sit on during class hours, making teaching and learning difficult for both teachers and the pupils of the basic school.

Mr. Abdulai Abdul Karim the headteacher of the St. Nicholas RC basic school expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the support and called on other philanthropists to do same.