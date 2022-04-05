NGO Donates Ewe Books To Basic Schools In Akatsi South

A non-profit Organisation, has donated over 200 Ewe books to two basic schools in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The donation was aimed at reviving the importance of the Ewe language in schools, where it was taught and studied.

The beneficiary schools were Wodome MA Basic and Agornu Kporkplortey MA Basic schools.

Presenting the books, Mr Christian Zogli, also known as ‘Nufiala 1’, urged the pupils and other students who were in school to take the learning of the ewe language seriously, “because the first ever gift nature has given to everyone is their mother tongue.”

He also appealed to the school authorities and the pupils to make good use of the books to achieve their intended purpose.

Mr Zogli further urged other individuals from the ewe land to join hands with the Foundation in other to widen their activities.

Mr Alex Afenuku, head teacher of Agornu Kporkplortey Basic school, who received the books on behalf of his school, extended gratitude to the donors for their moves in promoting the ewe language.

Mr Kennedy Biedo, the assembly member for the area who witnessed the donations, thanked the donors for their gesture.

He also appealed for more of such philanthropic activities to be brought to his area whenever possible.

Established in 2020, the Foundation is currently made up of some individuals both home and abroad who are all indigenes from the ewe land with focus on helping to promote ewe language and development to society, especially the poor and needy in rural areas.

Over seven schools in Volta including Dzita Agbledomi MA basic school in the Anloga District, have benefited from the gesture so far.⁰