NGO donates mechanized borehole to Asafokope community

The Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRESED), in collaboration with Ghana Outlook, a UK-based Non-Governmental Organization, has donated a mechanised borehole to Asafokope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The 10,000 liters borehole will help solve the perennial water supply challenges of the people of the town and the neighbouring communities.

Mr Williams Jesse Mensah, the Representative of Ghana Outlook, said the project was in response to a request by the leadership and members of the community.

He said, the Ghana Outlook has been working in the Akatsi enclave for the past three years.

“In partnership with PRESED, six mechanized boreholes have been provided in deprived communities in the area.”

He said, during a fact-finding mission to the community through, Mr. Francis Teku, a Technician, it came to light that water was one of the essential services the community lacked.

“Most communities shared water with reptiles, cattle and other animals; a situation which had health implications on the citizens,” he added.

Mr. Mensah said Ghana Outlook was funding other projects, including the building of schools, medical and library facilities, and drilling of boreholes in communities across the country.

He, therefore, urged the community to take proper care of the facility to prolong its lifespan to benefit future generations.

He said: “When the facilities are well carter for, it will serve as encouragement for the organization to embark on more projects within the communities.”

Mrs. Rebecca Teiko Sabah, the National Director of Development and Social Services (PRESED), said the Presbyterian Church of Ghana had developed a holistic approach to ministry.

“As part of its social witnessing, the church renders social services such as provision of potable water to meet the needs of its target population as a means of evangelism, thereby practicalising what the church preaches to draw all creation to God.

“Water is life and Jesus Christ being the living water is expected to draw the beneficiaries to Christ,” she added.

She indicated that the facility would reduce work load on women and children and enable them get enough time to embark on their social and economic activities.

Mrs Sarbah used the parable of the talents to admonish the beneficiaries to maintain the system to serve other people.

The Chairperson of the Dangme Tongu Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Abraham Djaba Okai, expressed his gratitude to the donors and God for the opportunity to extend water to deprived communities.

He said the Church’s efforts in providing safe water to communities was to assist the country in attaining the Sustainable Development Goal Six, which is aimed at providing access to safe drinking water.

He prayed that the people will take proper care of the facility.

Mr Wonder Gotepe, the Assembly Member of the area, said water was a major challenge in the district and expressed his happiness that Asafokope and its environs have also got their share.

He, therefore, thanked Ghana Outlook and PRESED for the gesture, adding that the borehole would help to reduce the pains people went through in search of potable water.

He pleaded with stakeholders to extend such services to other communities in the district which are also facing similar challenges.

Some of the community members expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture, which they said, would improve socio-economic development in the area.