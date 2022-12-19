NGO donates medical devices to Dumasua Health Centre

Transformation 108 Foundation, an international non-government organisation, has presented medical devices and equipment to the Dumasua Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

They include delivery beds, vaccine storage refrigerator, chest table, several mackintosh aprons and elbow utility gloves, Davon solutions, wound dressing kits, adult weighing and toddler scales, Blood Pressure apparatus, chairs, a desktop, and a laptop computer.

The Foundation, which advocates general well-being of the needy in the society alongside with the promotion of women empowerment also renovated the Out-Patient Department (OPD) unit and maternity ward of the centre.

This included the provision of washrooms and potable drinking water for the facility.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at Dumasua, Mr Jnana Chakus Das, the President of the Foundation and an indigene of the town, advised the management of the facility to use the items for the intended purposes and constantly maintain the items to always keep the facility in good shape.

He said the Foundation had prioritised healthcare and stressed its commitment to improve conditions at the facility.

He said: “We will be in the position to do that if you take good care and maintain the items.”

Mr Daniel Konka, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Health Services, thanked the Foundation for the assistance, and appealed for more support to facilitate quality healthcare services delivery to the people.

He said the population of Dumasua had increased and appealed to the Foundation to further help for the facility to be upgraded into a polyclinic.

Nana Yeboah Asuamah, the Nifahene (right wing chief) of Dumasua also expressed appreciation to the Foundation, and appealed to other wealthy indigenes of the area, home and abroad to come and support the development of the town.

He praised the health workers for accepting postings to serve in the area and added his voice for the expansion and upgrading of the Centre to meet the health needs of the people.

Earlier, Nana Hemaa Yaa Amene I, the organiser of the Foundation’s activities, explained the donation and renovation of the Centre formed part of activities outlined for the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Foundation.

She said the Foundation had constructed about 10 boreholes at different locations in the country and provided educational facilities to some schools as well.