The Pad the Girls Period, a non-governmental organisation in Tema, at the weekend donated some sanitary pads to basic school pupils and communities in Tema Newtown to mark 2021 Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The donation included eleven boxes of Softcare sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene educational materials.

The beneficiary schools were Bornikope School Complex in the Sege District, Presby Academy in Tema Manhean and communities in Tema Newtown.

Mr Joshua Nii Dromo, the Founder of Pad the Girls Period, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, explained that pupils and students missed class schedules because of their periods, adding that even now some girls still use old rags for their menstruation.

The project allowed Mr Dromo to educate young girls on how to count their monthly cycle and manage menstrual cramps.

He noted that poor menstrual hygiene was caused by a lack of education on the subject matter, limitations girls face in accessing products and the stigma that prevented them from reaching their full potential.

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed globally on May 28 annually and the theme for this year was “Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health,” and it was marked to eradicate the stigma associated with menstruation.