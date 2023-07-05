NGO donates to Jesse Hope orphanage

Pillars of Volta Foundation a non-governmental organization (NGO) has donated some items to Jesse Hope orphanage and school at Zuime, near Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The donation included bags of rice, provisions, groceries, toiletries, educational materials, bags of pure water and an undisclosed amount of money.

Speaking to the media after the presentation of the items, executive director of the foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Korbah said the donation was to support the upkeep of the children in the home and to put some smile on their faces.

According to him, it had always been the desire of the foundation and it’s founders to support the vulnerable especially children who for one reason or the other have to spend their lives in foster homes away from their families.

He said society must support the poor and needy at all times and not only during festive seasons like Easter, Christmas and New Year.

Mr Korbah appealed to all well-meaning individuals, benevolent institutions and people who were well placed, to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate in society.

He expressed gratitude to individuals, corporate organizations and other institutions that donated the items in support of the children.

He was particularly grateful to Paulina Mimi Mart, Pat’s Clothing, Olympia Lotto Club, Alberta Fashion Home and Brother Terry for their assistance to a worthy cause.

Pastor Osmond Nuworgah, director of the orphanage expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

He said management of the home will make good use of the items to the benefit of the children.

He further appealed to other members of the community to emulate the gesture so that “we can continue to take good care of these little ones.”

The children were full of joy and hope that they will see more of such acts of kindness in the future.