Pat and Partners International, a health, educational, social non–governmental, and non -profit making Foundation, on Tuesday donated items valued at G¢4,000.00 to Motherly Love Foundation at Kwabenya as part of their annual charity project.

The projects aims at reducing maternal mortality, facilitating foster care and adoption services for abandoned babies and support children living with HIV by offering relief services.

Items donated included bags of rice, cooking oil, clothes, toiletries, sanitary pads, indomie, sardines, drinks, milk, milo, tea bags, biscuits, stationery items and an amount of GH¢1,000.00.

As part of the annual charity project, the Partners organized fashion show, dancing competition, buffet lunch, face painting, and kids play house.

The donation exercise was in partnership with Fiona Care Foundation dubbed Operation Random Acts of Kindness, to execute project that identify with the vision of the foundation.

Dr. Brainerd Anani, President, Pat and Partners International said Motherly Love Foundation was chosen this year as project to receive the intervention.

“Children at this orphanage are HIV+ and it was crucial that with this era of COVID-19, we show them love beyond measure,” he said.

He encouraged the public to support the orphanage to groom the children to be better adults in future.

Dr Anani cautioned against stigmatization of children due to their HIV status.

Mrs Lydia Azumah, mother of the Orphanage, received a special gift for her tremendous work in caring for the children.