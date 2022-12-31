NGO fetes thousands in Afadzato South district

NEKA Youth Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation has feted more than 1,000 children across Afadzato South district in a Christmas party.

This year’s event has cemented a decade old ceremony, tended to put smiles on the faces of children in the catchment area of the Foundation.

The fun filled Christmas party treated the children to a variety of mouth watering dishes and drinks.

Some activities such as face painting, football gala, sack racing, apple eating among others were part of the event.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, Executive Director of the Foundation told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the joy of spending time, giving love, having fun activities, sharing gifts like clothing, shoes, storybooks and especially food and drinks was not a thing the Foundation could do away with.

She said the event has, thus, become a tradition as a bottle of soft drink means a lot to children during Christmas in the communities we work in.

She advised the children on good behaviour and healthy living.

Mrs Fiaka enjoined corporate and other private entities to be part of the putting a lasting smile on the faces of “Africa one child at a time,” initiative.

She thanked the volunteers and other supporters who made the event successful.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadjato South District Chief Executive could not hold it but to join the fun games by competing in the sack race.

He urged the children to be of good character and learn hard in school to become useful citizens in the future.

Some community leaders and some mothers could not resist but grace the occasion with their presence.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka said this year’s celebration at Ve Agbome marks the Foundation’s ten years of existence.

NNEKA Youth foundation came into being in 2012 with the aim of reaching out to the underserved communities, to bring transformation by empowering the youth and women.