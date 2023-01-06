NGO hands over house to single mother

Joberg Foundation, an indigenous non-profit organisation, has handed over a fully furnished one bedroom house to Madam Helen Kalayi, a 50-year-old woman, as part of its “Taking the Homeless Home” initiative.

The facility, which is estimated at GHc70,000.00, is located at Madina in Accra.

The initiative, which was in collaboration with Joberg Constructions Ghana Limited, and Myghpage, an online news portal, was aimed at providing a safe place for hard-working poor and vulnerable people in society.

A total of 10 vulnerable and hard-working adults were identified in various communities in Accra and were interviewed about how they made a living in Accra.

Out of the figure, five were shortlisted and Madam Kalayi became the winner.

Madam Kalayi is a single mother of three, and sells charcoal at Ashaley Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Mr Joseph Marteye, Founder of Joberg Foundation, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Joberg Constructions Ghana Ltd, at the handing over ceremony to Madam Kalayi at Madina in Accra, said: “Taking the Homeless Home initiative formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the Foundation and Joberg Constriction Ghana Limited to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable in society.”

He said the foundation had over the last three years been involved in laudable projects targeted at bettering the lives of the less privileged and society as a whole. He added that the Foundation had been a solid force behind the building of an Isolation Ward at Amanfro Polyclinic and the extension of the Manhyia Maternity Block.

Mr Marteye said the Foundation intended to give away 10 fully furnished one bedroom apartment to 10 individuals each year.

Madam Kalayi expressed gratitude to Joberg Foundation for the support.