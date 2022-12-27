NGO holds Christmas party for street kids

Street Academy, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has organised end of year party for needy and less privileged children in Accra.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Executive Director of the Academy, said the event was organised annually to thank God for the gift of life throughout the year and put smiles on the faces of children on streets of Accra.

He said the event also formed part of the Academy’s social responsibilities towards less privileged and disadvantaged in respect of education and unearthing talents among them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Lartey said in 2023, the Academy was planning to secure an AstroTurf, which would serve as a playing ground for the children.

“I’m always happy if I see that the children are happy that is why I want to build a playing ground for these children,” he said.

Mr Lartey said the Academy needed a clinic in a school which would take care of the health needs of the less privileged kids.

He called on corporate institutions, philanthropic organisations and individuals support the Academy to accomplish its objectives and meet the needs of the children which would go a long way to help shape their lives for a brighter future.

Mr Benjamin Quaye, a Patron Street Academy, said showing love and care to the children would make them feel part of the society and noted that the Street Academy would continue to provide the basic necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to the children.

Mr Quaye advised parents to take good care of their children to become better people in the future by investing in their education.

“At this stage, I will advise all parents not to leave their children in the house or allow them to roam on streets of Accra without education.

“If you cannot afford, you just push them to Street Academy and with the hope of God everything will be fine,” he added.

He called on other organisations to support the children to build a better society for them.

One of the students who participated in its vocational training was awarded a hand sewing machine to start his career.

Street Academy was set up in 1992 with sponsorship from Ibis, a Danish development organisation, working to create equal access to education for the poor and marginalised.

The organisation sponsors the education of needy children to the tertiary level and offer vocational training to girls.