NGO holds competition for SHS students on SDGs

Afri-Youth, a youth empowerment non-government organisation, has held a competition for Senior High School (SHS) students on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enhance their participation in the attainment of the SDGs.

The competition dubbed: “Afri-Youth Senior High Schools Community Impact Challenge,” was in partnership with the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority, and supported by MTN Ghana, Norsaac, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) amongst others.

It brought together stakeholders, and selected SHSs in the Northern Region to examine the impact of their community projects in the areas of environmental protection, reproductive health, education, sanitation and hygiene and women empowerment.

Participating schools included Business SHS, Northern School of Business, Anbariya SHS, Tamale Girls’ SHS, and Kalpohin SHS.

Mr Mohammed Gadafi Mandeya, Executive Director of Afri-Youth, speaking during the event in Tamale, said it was to develop the minds of the students to be critical thinkers to solve societal issues that affected the youth and their communities.

He said it was also to build the capacity and confidence of the students, and to enable them to articulate their views on socio-economic issues affecting their holistic growth and development.

Dr Peter Attafuah, outgoing Northern Regional Director of Education, who was represented at the event, said the realisation of the SDGs would require the participation of all stakeholders including students hence any initiative geared towards their involvement was commendable.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GH encouraged students to justify their inclusion in the national development drive by championing positive change in their communities.

Business SHS was adjudged winner of the competition while all participating SHSs received cash prizes and some souvenirs.