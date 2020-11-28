Ministry of Encouragement Foundation (MEF), a Non-Government Organization (NGO) has been inaugurated at Darbaa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District to provide support for the poor and vulnerable in society.

Mr David Asuo Baffour, Coordinator of the Foundation, said the focus would be to provide the needed assistance to poor and vulnerable children, girl-child and women in the area and the country as a whole.

He said women in vulnerable situations such as widows, needy, old aged and disabled persons needed to be loved and cared for in the society.

Mr Baffour said the NGO, which was formed by Mr Yaw Sarpong and his wife Mrs Adjoa Kaakyire in the United States of America, was set to help people in the community.

Mr Richard Kofi Asuako, General Secretary of MEF, said the organization was committed to help and redeem vulnerable people from socio-economic hardships through the implementation of projects that would help improve their living conditions, adding that, “it is very important to work to put a smile on the faces of persons that society declares as poor and needy”.

Nana Adu Gyamfi, Odikro of Darbaa, thanked the Foundation for the love and support they had shown towards the vulnerable in the community.

He pleaded with other NGOs to support the poor and the needy to help improve their standard of living.