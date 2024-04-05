NGO Launched To Advance Children’s Rights

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Speak Up For a Change Ghana Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) aimed at amplifying the voices of Ghanaian girls and children, has been launched officially at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The event, which drew together influential people, community leaders, girl child advocates, and students marked a significant step in addressing critical issues young girls and children face in the country.

The founder of Speak Up for a Change Ghana Foundation, Adzowavi Sakponou Adenka, noted the urgent need to address matters confronting girls and children in Ghana. ”I founded Speak Up For a Change Foundation believing that every girl child in Ghana deserves a chance to thrive. Through this charity, we aim to provide a platform to empower them to speak out and uphold their rights,” she noted.

Torgbui Henyo Aglasu III, a prominent chief of Aflao based in the UK and the sponsor of the launch emphasized the importance of the initiative in championing the rights and well-being of the girl child and children in Ghana.

Torgbui Henyo Aglasu III noted that issues relating to the girl child must be the utmost priority for the stakeholders to help shape them into better women in society. He called for a better future for the younger generation, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and protection against social vices.

The country director, Mr. Redeemer Senyo Kawor, affirmed the foundation’s commitment to working closely with communities, policymakers, and institutions to drive change. ”We are dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that address the root causes of the problems girls and children face in Ghana. Our goal is to build a future where every child can grow up in a safe, nurturing environment and achieve their full potential” he stated.

The Ketu South Municipal Director for the National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE), Mama Hodzige II, witnessed the occasion and commended the Foundation’s efforts in campaigning for the rights of girls and children. ”The Speak For a Change Ghana Foundation is a beacon of hope for our girls and children. By turning up their voices and championing their rights, we are also building a brighter and more equitable future for all,” she stated.

Speak Up For a Change Foundation is a global cause spread across some parts of the world to champion the issues of girls and children. As the Nation continues its journey towards progress and development, initiatives, like Speak Up For a Change, serve as a powerful reminder of a collective strength and determination to create a more inclusive and prosperous society for all.

The NGO stands poised to facilitate innovation, uplift communities and empower the next generation of leaders.