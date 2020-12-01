The Seeds of Sovereignty, a Cape Coast based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has launched a project to promote good sanitation and hygiene practices to empower the next generation to attach importance to the environment.

Dubbed “Seeds of Sovereignty Nkabom Sanitation and Beautification programme”, the project target children between the ages of five to sixteen years and hope to instill in them the principles and good values of sanitation and hygiene practices to consciously create a culture of good environmental practices among the youth.

The idea according to Mr Ahmahtsiyahu Ben Yisrael, Executive Director of Seeds of Sovereignty, was to demonstrate that clean and good sanitation practices were achievable in Africa if tackled from the right perspective.

Speaking to the media after three hours of clean up exercise at Ansapetu, a community in the Cape Coast North Constituency, Mr Yisrael explained that the project took inspiration from Rwanda’s “Umaganda” National clean-up, which had far made Rwanda the cleanest country in Africa.

This, he said was a major accomplishment which could be replicated in Ghana and other parts of the Continent to improve environmental sanitation, beautify communities and improve general quality of life through the power of cooperative works.

Mr Yisrael therefore called on other NGO’s and Cooperate Institutions in Africa to partner with the Seeds of Sovereignty to sustain the project which he believed would change minds, empower the next generation of Africans to attach greater importance to the environment to create clean cities.

He encouraged other organisations to institute initiatives that demonstrated African solidarity, while hoping that the “Nkabom” project could be replicated throughout Ghana and Africa.

“The goal is to make Cape Coast clean. We want to demonstrate that we can come together in unity to clean our country. This is us working together cooperatively to demonstrate that we as citizens can keep our country clean,” he said.

Exercising and nutrition as well as teaching unique and healthy principles have been incorporated into the programme.

Aleta Yasharala, Manager of the “Nkabom” project, said the clean-up exercise would be carried out in the last Sunday of the Month and implored the people to help create a clan Cape Coast.