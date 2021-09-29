NGO marks Literacy Day with reading activities for children

Child Learning for Development, a community-based organisation in Tamale, has organised reading activities for over 800 children in Savelugu, Tolon and Kumbungu Districts of the Northern Region to mark this year’s International Literacy Day celebration.

The children, drawn from Chirifoyili in Tolon District, Vogu in Kumbungu District and Yemo in the Savelugu Municipality, were taken through sound blending, story-telling, reading, pick and act, word formation and spelling competitions as part of activities to mark the day.

Child Learning for Development organised the activities for the children with support from Right To Play, a non-governmental organisation, to help inculcate the habit of reading among children.

The International Literacy Day is celebrated in September every year to promote literacy among people, especially children.

Mr Yahaya Abdul Hanan, Programmes Manager of Child Learning for Development advised the children at Chirifoyili to take their lessons seriously especially reading.

He emphasised that “Try your best to be reading everyday at least a page a day. This will help build your vocabulary.”

Mr Alhassan Haruna, Executive Director of Child Learning for Development, speaking during the event at Vogu, urged parents and caregivers to encourage their children to read and said it would help to develop their reading skills.

Mba Fuseini Adam, Chairman of Parent-Teacher Association for Vogu D/A Primary School thanked Child Learning for Development for organising the initiative, adding it would improve reading among them and appealed to parents to play their roles by providing reading materials for the children and ensure that they always read their books.”

He said “I believe, this will help change the poor performance of our children.”