NGO offers business skillset training to 200 women

The “WO YE BRA” – a Ghanaian Twi dialect that refers to Menstrual Cycle of Women, a Non- Governmental Organization, has held its 4th Quarter Business Review meeting with over 200 women on how to add value and innovation to their businesses and skillset.

The programme, which was supported by Infinity Global Empowerment, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and the Vine Network in the USA, was to empower women to take up entrepreneurship models by using opportunities offered them to advance both economically and socially.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Rev. Dr Adrienne Booth Johnson, a retired Coca-Cola Marketing Executive in Atlanta-USA and the Founder of “WO YE BRA” Programme and Infinity Global Empowerment said the NGO was established five years ago and had trained women in Ghana and Sierra Leon.

She said since the inception of the programme, the NGO had helped over 1,000 young girls and trained 200 women in making reusable sanitary pads, creating laudable employment programs that had lifted them out of poverty and sustained them as well.

She said “WO YE BRA” programme was launched in 2017 in Ghana to keep girls in schools who would otherwise stay home because of lack of access to sanitary suppliers during their menstruation.

With the help of her husband Attorney Joseph Johnson and their daughter Jayla Johnson, they first donated over 1,000 pieces of disposable sanitary pads to girls in Public Junior High Schools but later realized that it was not sustainable and therefore decided to teach them the idea of sewing reusable sanitary pads.

Ms Jennifer Addochoe Moffatt, the Project Administrator and Technical Lead on reiterated that the 4th Quarter Review was focused on Women who were trained to monitor the growth of their businesses and gave them additional training on Branding, Marketing and Sales.

The participants received practical training on how to use Social Media to boost their businesses.

She said schedules have been made for quarterly updates with the beneficiaries to aid them in managing their businesses.

Mrs Ellen Adu Baah, the Vice President of Operations of the NGO also urged the women to be industrious and independent to enable them to take full responsibility for themselves and their families.

Some of the resources each woman received after the “WO YE BRA” training included a brand new manual sewing machine, fabrics, sewing accessories, patterns, micro-funding, soft skills in financial Literacy in sales and marketing.

Some beneficiary trainees who shared their experiences with the Ghana News Agency said the “WO YE BRA” programme would go a long way to have an impact on their lives and immediate families and thanked the NGO for the gesture.