NGO organises free health screening for Central Tongu residents

‘100KForGhana,’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with a focus on affording better access to healthcare, education, personal development, and improving the social economy across Ghana, among other sectors, has extended a free health screening for residents of Adidome and its environs.

The event, dubbed ‘Medical Health Screening Day’ held at the Adidome old District Assembly premises, was also aimed at checking the health status of residents for good health as well as bringing the community together during the festive season.

Mr Bennet Nyasembi, Country Director of the group, said the exercise was the second edition in the Region after a similar one in 2021.

He revealed that their outfit would continue to connect with the locals in other to put a smile on the faces of the ordinary Ghanaians, especially the youth by engaging them to get some form of skills training.

Mr Nyasembi promised to extend their activities to other communities in the Region.

Mr Osei Samuel, Director of Finance of the Organisation, on his part said their primary purpose was to provide meaningful jobs for the average Ghanaian, giving them access to liveable wages.

“We are recruiting the youth to undergo training and work at our Kente Weaving Center located at Kpetoe,” he added.

Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi- Adidome who witnessed the well added event, encouraged members in the various communities to embrace regular checks on their health status for healthy living.

“It is my desire to see my people in good health always. Another group will be invited again to continue with this great move.”

Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman further appealed to the youth to desist from using hard drugs “since the practice is alarming and had led to unwarranted deaths.”

He called on all to rise against the practice to save the young ones from unnecessary deaths.

Residents were drawn from Adidome and its surrounding villages such as Awakpedome, Bakpa, Tsawla, and Amelekope.

The medical team of the group screened hundreds of participants for various ailments such as Blood Pressure (BP), Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Glucose, Eye, and others.

There were also general consultations and routine examinations with free drugs as well as free health insurance renewals during the exercise.