NGO outlines its achievements to stakeholders

The CorpNation Foundation, an environment and youth development minded organization, has showcased some projects deliverables and milestones to stakeholders for full support and participation in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The community Hype, under the theme: ” Collectively Projecting the Good and addressing the Challenges in our Communities,” revealed how the organization had used simple environmentally friendly technologies to ensure cleaner schools and communities.

Mr. Saviour Adzika, the CEO of CorpNation, at the launch of the project, noted the initiative was to be strategically positioned in various communities and schools through ‘4R plus initiative’, reuse, recycle, reduce and recover waste.

That, he noted, was in a bid to tackle society’s challenges from a citizen’s approach, focusing on sanitation, entrepreneurship, youth development.

He said the organization, in collaboration with Takoradi Technical University, Ghana Secondary Technical School and communities like Adekope, Essikafombatam and Kwesimintsim had worked to improve upon school and community sanitation and revive youth activism for positive societal growth.

The initiative, he said, started a year ago and had undertaken several clean up exercises at various communities within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area.

Mr. Adzika said the sanitation project was non-conventional or traditional one with a sustainability approach to ensure that communities own the Project long after …” sustainability is a key component of everything that we do so sanitation is a big issue for us as a country…The best way to explain sanitation is sustainability approach and that is our plan to use recycling of waste and other factor to make sanitation sustainable.”

Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, Omanhene of the Essikado traditional area, commended the project for giving the indigenes the opportunities to tackle their problems and find better solutions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Premium Africa Holdings and Partner of the Akon Lighting Africa, Mr. Farouk Khailann, lauded the initiatives of CorpNation foundation and further pledged his support.

He also noted how his company was supporting kids with software skills in terms of coding and cyber security.