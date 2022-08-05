NGO promotes ‘Digni-Loo’ technology to curb Open Defecation

The Global Communities, an international Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has intensified the promotion of the Digni-Loo technology as part of efforts to help curb the menace of Open Defecation (OD).

As part of the promotional strategies, the NGO engaged and trained a network of Digni-Loo entrepreneurs in the Upper West Region including distributors, artisans and promoters to help bring the products and services closer to the people in the region.

Speaking at the training, Mr Joshua Ofosuhene, the Sanitation Marketing Coordinator at Global Communities, indicated that the Digni-Loo technology was affordable, convenient, and easy to install and use which had come to augment the latrine options available to the people.

The participants at the training were prospective Digni-Loo latrine artisans and promoters from the Wa East District, Wa Municipality, Municipal, District Environmental Health, Sanitation officers, as well as representatives from the Community Development Alliance and ProNet North.

They were taken through the business module of the Digni-Loo promotion, records keeping, networking and partnership, and the installation process of the Digni-Loo among others.

“The Digni-Loo is an improved reusable plastic latrine slap toilet option that has been widely accepted by actors in the sector to be used by households in solving their sanitation problems.

“It is tested and approved by the Ghana Standard Authority to increase access to improved sanitation and use of sanitation products among residents in rural areas”, he said.

Mr Ofosuhene said the technology was to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal on sanitation including ending OD at all levels of society by 2030.

“Once someone patronises the Digni-Loo, he can have a decent household latrine, and Digni-Loo allows you to have an improved toilet option.

“It is designed to be reused, so, once the pit is full, you can transfer it to another pit,” he explained.

Mr Agambire Inussah Alhassan, the Team Leader for the Sanitation Engineers, a group of sanitation entrepreneurs, noted that the technology was a laudable option for the rural communities as it was affordable and easy to construct.

Mr Alhassan, who also provides Bio-digester toilet services, and a selected Digni-Loo distributor in the Wa Municipality, added that it would increase the options available for the sanitation services seekers all geared towards ending OD in the region.

The training formed part of the implementation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded “Enhancing WASH Activity” project to equip the promoters and artisans with the requisite knowledge on the Digni-Loo to boost its acceptance and use.

As part of the implementation of the project, Global Communities is working in partnership with 21 selected Municipal and District Assemblies across the country to facilitate access to, and use of sustainable WASH products and services.