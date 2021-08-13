NGO provides mechanized borehole at Zanko Paani

Amazing Grace Children’s Foundation (AGCF), a US/Ghana based charity organisation has constructed a mechanized borehole at a cost of $5,000.00 for the people of Zanko Paani in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The gesture came after a Ghana News Agency (GNA) feature article exposed the water challenge in three communities including Damwaataeon and Zanko Paani in the Wa West District and Keleo-bile in the Wa East District.

Mr Clifford Yaw Frimpong, Director, Water Projects, AGCF, who handed over the facility to the community, expressed joy that the organisation have been able to once again provide portable water to another needy community.

He said this would enable women and children in the community who were their prime target to have access to potable water and avoid contracting water borne diseases.

Mr Frimpong disclosed that in addition to this, AGCF have dug about 10 mechanized borehole projects in Ghana with six of them located in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region and the remaining four located in the Volta Region.

The AGCF Director of Water Projects thanked the community for their cooperation and support during the construction period and advised them to take good care of the facility to enable it last long to continue to serve their water needs.

Mr Adams Osman, the Assembly member for Guo Electoral Area, expressed the people’s heartfelt appreciation to AGCF for coming to their aid with not just a borehole but a mechanized borehole which according to him would provide a lot of comfort to the women during use.

He also thanked the GNA for helping expose their plight, which attracted them the support, adding that, they were challenged in getting water for domestic use as the only borehole in the community breaks down frequently compelling their women to compete with animals for water in a dugout especially during the dry season.

“We say much appreciation to the GNA and the water providers for addressing this great need of our community”, the Assembly member said.

The Feature, titled, “Survival of the Fittest: Rural women compete with animals for water” was developed under the “Mobilizing Media for Fighting COVID-19 project being implemented by the Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)”.