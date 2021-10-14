NGO provides sensitisation on indigenous seedlings nursing and plantation

The Organisation for Indigenous Initiative and Sustainability Ghana (ORGIIS-Ghana), a non-governmental organisation in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, is providing sensitisation on indigenous seedlings nursing and plantation to farmers.

The environmentally focused NGO, which is into natural resources management, community and enterprise, operates in the Upper East, Northern, and Upper West regions.

It has established indigenous seedlings and plantation centre at the Pindaa Community in the Kassena-Nankana West District, named: “The Sahel Innovation Centre,” which had nursed 7,310 varieties of seedlings including Baobab, Cashew and Mahogany and distributed about 5,000 to women groups in its catchments area.

Mr Clifford Amoah Adagenara, the Programme Manager of the NGO, said this when members of the Ghana Federation of Forest and Farm Producers from the Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions visited the centre to learn the best practices in natural resources management and replicate same in their respective communities.

He took them round the weather forecast site, which relayed information to farmers and the mechanized nature of watering the seedlings including plantain, Shea tree, baobab and Moringa.

The Team Members commended ORGIIS-Ghana for the novelty and pledged to implement same in their respective communities to help conserve and preserve natural resources.