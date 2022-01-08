NGO receives GH¢35k support for sexual reproductive health services

Indigenous Women Empowerment Network (IWEN Ghana), an NGO has received a grant of GHC35,000 to implement a project aimed at improving girls’ access to quality education, and sexual reproductive health services in the Ada West District of Greater Accra.

Ms. Celestina Andoh, Co-founder and Executive Secretary, IWEN Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that under the project, 50 adolescent girls in 10 selected Senior High and Junior High Schools would be mentored on advocacy and leadership skills.

They would serve as change agents and girls’ education and sexual reproductive health advocates in the district.

“Our vision is to have a gender sensitive society to empower girls and indigenous women to participate fully in decision making at all levels”, she said.

Plan International, Global Affairs Canada and Women’s Voices and Leadership Ghana are funding the six-month project, which among other goals, would increase awareness of sexual reproductive rights of girls.

The project would additionally, help to address challenges to girl-child education in the district.

Ms. Andoh said they were going to set up Community Leaders and Change Agents (CLCAs), who would engage their peers on prevention of violence against girls, and reduce risk sexual behaviours.

“Although the government remains committed to developing a good policy environment that promotes the welfare and interest of boys and girls, challenges of limited resources, low budgetary allocation remain daunting.”

She spoke against physical, emotional and sexual violence, which many a girl-child in the country had been struggling with.

“Some girls are physically and emotionally lured into early sex”, she noted, adding that, sexual violence had severe and devastating consequences on girls health and proper development.

“Most victims (girls) of sexual violence grow severe depression and anxiety, while others are infected with sexually transmitted diseases including HIV”, Ms. Andoh stated.

IWEN Ghana, is an advocacy NGO, which has been working to help women to overcome stereotypes and become more assertive.