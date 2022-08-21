NGO rehabilitates Peki Adzokoe R.C. School Library

Benemef Foundation, an NGO, has partnered Dr. Wanda Evans-Brewer, and educationist to rehabilitate a mini library for the Peki Adzokoe Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) to improve the reading performance of the students in the community.

Mr Benjamin Kwame Opare, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the official outdooring of the facility in Peki Adzokoe said the school’s old library facility was in a very deplorable state, hence the need to rehabilitate it.

He said the Foundation solicited support from well-meaning Ghanaians to rehabilitate the library and stocked it with the necessary educational books for the school.

He said an earlier assessment done indicated that because of the poor state of the library the performance of students from the school over the past ten years had not been “encouraging.”

Mr Opare said rebuilding a new library for the school was necessary because the pupils would cultivate the habit of reading from the lower primary to the JHS level, which would help them acquire more knowledge and improve their grades in future.

“The project will not end at Peki JHS, but we will continue to plant the same Mini Library in other schools at South Dayi,” he said.

Mr Opare said education bridges the literacy gap and reduces poverty in a community, so they were going to monitor and make sure they got the change they wanted from the students.

Dr. Wanda Evans-Brewer, who is also a philanthropist, also told the GNA that it was a blessing to be part of the team to rebuild the mini library filled with books, which came from her for free.

She donated 100 books and urged the community, teachers, and students to take good care of the books.

“If the library is not kept well, I won’t keep partnership with you again which means the gift was not appreciated,” she said.

“I want to return and see the children with confidence in reading, attempting to read English and in order to appreciate the correct pronunciation of English words I left some phonic cards for the school,” she said.

Dr. Evans-Brewer urged the teachers to be responsible for the books and manage the library professionally.