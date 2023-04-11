Ngo Replaces Stolen Farm Equipment For Women Farmers Group

The Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organization (NABOCADO), has donated a water pump machine to the Wooredaa Women Farmers group at Wooredaa, in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, for their dry season gardening.

The water pump was meant to replace one that was stolen last October and left the women struggling to water their vegetables.

NABOCADO is a Catholic nonprofit organization that seeks to promote and sustain integral human development of the poor and marginalised, through improved livelihood and food security, quality health and education delivery, equity, and peaceful coexistence in the Upper East and North East Regions.

With funding from MISEREOR, a Catholic Bishops’ organisation for Development Cooperation in Germany, the organisation reinstated the farm equipment of the women to enable them to continue with their farming activities.

In October 2022, the Ghana News Agency published a story on the robbery cases at the Zanlerigu Basic schools, Zanlerigu Fountain Gate Church, and the garden of the women farmers group.

The water pump controller which was stolen was a component of the solar water pump system that adjusts the pump system parameters to meet user needs and shield the pump system.

The group is part of an irrigation project being implemented by NABOCADO with support from MISEREOR which covers eighteen communities across the two regions and targets 12 communities for the provision of solar mechanized water systems for vegetable cultivation.

It is aimed at empowering women and serves as an alternative source of livelihood for them to support their families.

Mrs Modesta Azumah, the leader of the women group in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to NABOCADO for the kind gesture and promised to guard the farm equipment for the realization of its purpose.

She called on the community members to help the group to protect the equipment to enable them to support their families and contribute meaningfully to the food basket of the community and the country at large.