NGO support 100 households in Kassena-Nankana Municipality

Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), an NGO, has supported hundred households in Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region with 300 grafted mango seedlings to help combat climate change and to empower the beneficiary households with economic livelihoods.

Some communities in the Kassena-Nankana West District also benefited from package.

Speaking at the ceremony in Navrongo on Thursday, the Executive Director of the NGO, Mr. Emmanuel Atiiga, explained that the event formed part of the launching of the Climate Change and Livelihood Empowerment Project to be implemented in the area.

He explained that the essence of providing each household with the grafted mango seedlings to transplant in their various homes was to ensure that the planted seedlings grow to produce fruits while preserving the environment and addressing climate change issues.

He added that the project which will be on annually basis had already developed a database of the beneficiary households and will monitor periodically to ensure that the trees grow sustainably to bear fruits.

He stated that the project will help complement government’s effort in implementing the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) Programme , a decentralized National Tree Crop Programme , aimed at promoting rural economic growth and improve household incomes of rural farmers through the provision of certified improved seedlings, extension services, business support and regulatory mechanisms.

Mr. Atiiga added that plans are far advanced by his outfit to go into the nursing of seedlings in the areas of cashew, sheanut, orange, pawpaw and coconut and to become a major supply in these produced seedlings to farmers in the Upper East Region and beyond.

“The farmland had already been secured and fenced and we shall also establish fish ponds, rear ruminants such as rabbits as well as birds including guinea fowls. We shall further establish a green house on the farm.

Our intention is to make the farm an excellent learning centre where students from Universities and other stakeholders including farmers can come and learn and to replicate the good farming practices”, he hinted.