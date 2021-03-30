Some underprivileged pupils of the Asanso SDA primary and Local Authority junior high schools in the Bekwai Municipality have received cash, learning materials and uniforms.

The items, valued at GHc35, 000.00, were gifts from Exploring Dreams Foundation (EDF), an Accra based Non-Governmental Organisation.

Some of the beneficiaries have passed the Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE) and admitted into senior high schools.

Madam Elizabeth Twumasi Ankrah, Founder of EDF, presenting the items and cash to the pupils at a ceremony at Asanso, said education was key to the development of every society.

She said EDF was prepared to support vulnerable children in the community to attend school.

Madam Ankrah said the support was to lessen the financial burden of parents and ensure that every child in the community received an education.

She said the chief of the community had allocated a parcel of land to the NGO to construct a modern vocational school to train the youth in employable skills.

Early this year, the organization implemented the ‘Operation Back to School’ project and presented school items to 65 vulnerable pupils in the community.

Madam Ankrah advised the pupils to take advantage of the government’s educational policies and interventions to attain higher heights.

She also appealed to parents to supervise the studies of their wards and to ensure that they did not roam in the community.

Mr Francis Guggisberg, Headteacher of the Asanso SDA Primary school, advised the pupils to use the money received to purchase their provisions for boarding school.

They should also take their studies seriously to become responsible adults.