NGO supports Sefwi-Juaboso with mechanised borehole

The Western North chapter of International Ministers Platform (IMP), a Non-governmental organization based in Sefwi- Amoaya has presented a mechanised bore-hole to the Chiefs and People of Sefwi -Juaboso in the Western North Region.

The Project Coordinator for the Western North Chapter of IMP, Nana Gyawu Asante who presented the borehole, appealed to the Chiefs and people of the community to take good care of the project to enable it to last longer.

He said the donation was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards the development of the community.

Mr Prince Amankwah, Chairman of the Chapter advised the people to combine maintenance culture with hygiene to take care of the project.

Nana Ehiana II, Chief of Sefwi -Juaboso on behalf of the community, thanked the NGO for the kind gesture and promised to take good care of the project.