NGO to empower communities in Fanteakwa South launched

The Rural Empowerment Advocacy Project LBG (REAP), a non-profit Organisation, has been launched to support to communities and individuals in Akyem Juaso in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.

The NGO would empower communities in the area through the provision of technical and vocational support, livelihood empowerment programmes, charity, and infrastructural development.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Samuel Ohene Nyantakyi, Founder of REAP, said:“Government will always do its part, but it needs private individuals and entities as complementary engines of support and growth. This is why the theme was carefully chosen to re-echo to the general public that development starts with you and I.”

The NGO was launched under the theme:“Empowering Rural Communities/Individuals with Livelihood Support, the Role of the Entire Citizenry.”

Mr. Nyantakyi said it planned to construct a vocational training and resource centre in the District to house its empowerment activities, in the next couple of years.

He commended partners, such as the Tiwajo Industries, cosmetics and soap making company and the Asustem Robotics Academy for sharing the his vision.

The Academy, which offers a hands-on inquiry-based approach to exploring STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) through robotics, IT and engineering projects, is ready to occupy the resource centre when fully complete to impact the children and youth in the District to maximise their potentials.

Mr. Nyantekyi, therefore, appealed to the corporate world, the government, local investors and the international community, to support REAP to achieve its objectives.

Mr. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum, Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, who launched the Project, commended the Founder for his dedication and commitment to the development of the area.

“Such initiatives are driven by God,” he said, adding that as young man he also supported youth empowerment.

Mr. Okyere-Agyekum said: “The District has seen a lot of development in terms of education, health, infrastructure and in fact security, under the Akufo-Addo Government.”

Approval, he said, had been given for the construction of a District Police Command and more police stations across the communities, including Akyem Juaso, to boost security.

However, the MP emphasised that the Government alone could not develop the area and urged the support of all stakeholders, including NGOs to achieve that.

Mr Ernest Ofosu, District Chief Executive, Fanteakwa South, said the NGO’s activities would help spur development in Fanteakwa South.

He noted that the Government was on course to addressing the country’s unemployment situation, saying initiatives, such as the One District One factory (1D1F) TVET promotion and YouStart initiatives, had created significant employment for the youth.

Osaberima Otu Darko IV, Chief of Osino, who is also a patron of the NGO, emphasised that as traditional leaders any initiative to alleviate poverty from its people and develop its area was welcomed.

His office, therefore, would give REAP all the necessary support to enable it to operate successfully.

Some government officials, traditional leaders and stakeholders, including Nana Obenewaa Asiedua II, Queen Mother of Akyem Juaso; Mr. Richard Akosah Addo, Fanteakwa South District Director of Education; Mr. Daniel Ayariga, Social Welfare Director, and Mrs. Margaret Nyarko, Director of Health attended the event.