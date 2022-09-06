NGO to offer free development training for needy children

Future Career Ghana has rolled out free career development training for Remar Tema Children’s home to help them understand, who they are and develop a healthy sense for the development of their foundational skills.

Mr Papi-Paulo Zigah, the Director of International Operations, Future Careers Ghana, disclosed that the programme would also build a sustainable future for the children, especially in the area of managing their careers.

He said that the programme would prepare the students for opportunities from early childhood to adolescence and also strengthen their cognitive function.

Mr Zigah made this known when a team from Future Careers Ghana visited the Remar Tema Children’s home to donate assorted food items and also discuss the project with the management of the home.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Zigah reiterated the call on the authorities to incorporate career education into Ghana’s curriculum to prepare the youth for the global job market.

“Education must focus on the global job market as well as how to dive into the technological development space,” Mr Zigah stated and explained that career education was concerned with the development of knowledge, skills, and attitudes through a planned programme of learning experiences that held the keys to the global market.

He noted that career education also focused on training settings that assisted students to make informed decisions about their life, study, or work options, and enable effective participation in working life.

“We have reached the point where we need to educate the public about this, that higher education is not about the university, it is about any opportunity to help you acquire skills and knowledge relevant to a specific occupation,” Mr Zigah added.

He said it simply offers the child the ability to build his or her career education through one’s natural abilities through guidance.

Mr Zigah said career education assisted students to reflect on their ambitions, interests, strengths, and abilities as well as helped them to have a greater understanding of options, pathways, the labour market, and employment, and to relate this to what they know about themselves.

Mr Daniel Kwadwo Tawiah, Assistant Director of Remar Children’s home, Tema commended the Future Career Ghana team for the donation and the initiative and prayed for God’s blessings for them.