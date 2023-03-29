NGO Trains Health workers in Eastern and Bono Regions

LifeNet International, a Non-governmental organization (NGO) working with faith based health facilities to improve access to qualify health care in the country, has organised a series of training workshops for Nurses, Midwives and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) staff drawn from 25 health facilities in the Eastern and Bono regions.

The training worshop began in February, and is expected to end on March 31, 2023. It was aimed at building the capacity of the participants and further equipping them with the requisite skills in the provision of quality services within the health delivery system.

Participants were taken through various topics and modules such as; Neo-Natal Resuscitation, Care of the New Born, Breastfeeding and Family Spacing.

The trainings were facilitated by Mad. Patiece Afrifa, a Midwife and Public Health Expert, Mad. Akua Nuamah, a Midwife, Public Health Expert and Epidemiologists as well as Mad. Grace Agyei-Twumasi, a Nurse and Medical Specialist with LifeNet International.

All modules under the training were accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) with Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points awarded to participants at the end of the training.

Country Director for LifeNet International Idris Buabeng charged the participants to continue

to give off their best in the discharge of their professional duties as they make maximum use of the additional knowledge acquired during the training.

He pledged the continuous support of LifeNet International towards building the capacity of more health professionals across the country and promised his outfit’s commitment to partnering with relevant institutions towards the provision of quality and affordable health care delivery in the country.

Participants were excited at the conduct of the trainings and expressed hope that the knowledge gained would assist in building up their capacities in the discharge of their mandate as health professionals towards quality health care delivery in the country.