NGO unveils project to mentor young girls in schools

The Care for Society Network International (CfSNI}, a non-governmental organization has unveiled a project to mentor young girls in schools and empower them for better outcomes.

Known as the ‘Obaa Nhweso’ is an initiative under the women’s and girl’s empowerment component of CfSNI. It utilizes the formation of girls and women’s groups to motivate, mentor and empower young girls to learn, build their skills and confidence for professional success.

Madam Anita Ampofoa Adomako, Founder and President of Care for Society Network International at the launch explained that the NGO started as ‘Yen Anidaso’ Club of Readers (YACoR} in 2011 to mobilize resources to improve reading among basic school children in communities at the Abuakwa South municipality.

During the peak of the covid-19 days when schools were closed, the NGO engaged community reading clubs and radio learning program reaching over 30,000 children scattered over 13 administrative districts.

She said the NGO had leveraged on the power of mentoring by inspiring many young girls to learn to think independently and hope that the project will guide girls to purposeful womanhood. She envisions that between 4 to 10 years to come shall birth young women who are focused, determined and responsible in personal, academic, and professional success.

Mrs Eunice Appiah-Ofori, Abuakwa South District Director of Education who unveiled the project at the Akyem Asafo Senior High School, lauded the organizers for the initiative and expressed hope that it would go a long way to reduce teenage pregnancies resulting in high school dropout rate among girls.

She noted that utilization of women and girls as role models to motivate the girls in schools was very important considering the fact that most of the girls outside the urban areas needed exposure to broaden their horizon.

Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu, a legal practitioner and women’s right activist encouraged the girls to endeavour to go beyond senor high school and pursue a career no matter the circumstances. She said often girls refused to write their examinations again when they had failed some papers and advised them to study hard and always better their grades to be able to advance in education because it was the equalizer of life’s chances.

Ms Eunice Etti, a mentee of the Obaa Nhweso Initiative project shared her impactful experience from her early grade 3 and now a third-year student in the University. She encouraged the girls to focus on their education and take advantage of the program since it will guide them in most of their choices as teenage girls.