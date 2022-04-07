NGO urges government to explore needs of rural women

Mr Hilary Adongo, the Executive Director of Restorative Seed Society (RSS), an NGO in the Upper East Region, has urged government to be proactive in exploring the needs of rural women.

“More assessment of the situations of women and the local communities is needed to help improve their lives,’ he added.

Mr Adongo said though local communities had numerous needs, women especially had survived many challenges over the years and adjusted to difficult conditions.

Mr Adongo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

He said already packaged interventions that did not directly address the needs of the people was also a channel that worsened situations of rural communities.

“If development partners and government could go to the communities and allow the people to come out with their own problems and assist them to find solutions to them, it will be a better channel of solving the root of the problems.

“It is good to support local communities, help them to be productive in their various endeavours, it is the only way we can bring development to the local communities, “he said.

“Let us go to them, see what they are doing and see how they can be helped to improve, it is a better way to go,” he stated.

He noted that many interventions from government and development partners did not address the root cause of the problems local communities faced and therefore any political intervention was likely to fail.

Restorative Seed Society is an organization that provides business advisory services, business development, adult education, agriculture, health, education and child rights. It operates in the Bolgatanga Municipality, Nabdam, Bongo and Talensi districts of the Upper East Region.

Restorative Seed Society has also been an implementing partner of other civil society organization such as AGRE in the assessment and monitoring of government flagship programme “planting for food and jobs” and how women were impacted.